Have a relaxing afternoon walk around the Herff Farm with an adult beverage. You can stroll through the meadows and prairies to look at our lovely native wildflowers and flowering plants at Herff Farm. Meet some of our community partners who will have native plant information to share. *Donations help maintain Herff Farm and all of its activities. Several children’s activities will be available in the Teaching Garden where kids can see chickens and the gardens up close. Activities will include natural weaving and making cornhusk dolls for some old-fashioned fun.