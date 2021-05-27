Cancel
MINI: The main platform of the new Democrat party is "America last"

Sioux City Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main platform of the new regressive Democrat party is "America last." -- Loran Joens, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

PoliticsDaily Item

Alberto Medina: America’s oldest democratic crisis

In recent months, Americans have been rightfully concerned about threats to the nation’s democracy, from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol to new restrictive voting laws in states across the country. At the same time, America’s oldest democratic crisis rages on: Puerto Rico remains, for all intents and purposes,...
Public HealthHuntsville Item

America first, last and only

COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc globally. Cases in Africa are rising sharply. Hospital systems in many countries, including Nepal, Iran, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have been overwhelmed. And Japan – currently in a state of emergency – may postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics. This year the world will far exceed last year's 1.8 million COVID-19 deaths.
Montana StateNBCMontana

Montana Democrats expand Native American voice in party

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Montana Democratic Party is increasing the number of Native Americans involved in making party decisions. The party decided to establish tribal committees, like county committees, whose delegates vote on the party's platform, rules and officers and nominate candidates for special elections. Executive Director Sandi Luckey...
U.S. Politicswcgazette.com

Republicans, the 'Save America Party'

With Liz Cheney’s ouster from her US House Leadership position, some news outlets are trying to tell you that the Republican Party is divided and in disarray. Nothing could be further from the truth. I sat down to write with the idea of “It’s Trump’s Party Now”. But that wouldn’t...
WorldRoll Call Online

Democratic primaries will reveal party’s debate on Israel

ANALYSIS — The split in the Democratic Party over Israel burst into the open after its bloody conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip in May. For now, the party’s pro-Israel wing remains dominant, but primaries this election cycle will reveal if the divide is growing or narrowing. The intraparty...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

The New York Times debases itself on behalf of the Democratic Party

The New York Times published a grotesque opinion article late Monday evening by columnist Michelle Goldberg, headlined originally, “Attacks on Jews Over Israel Are a Gift to the Right.”. You see, antisemitic attacks in the U.S. are not such a big deal — the problem is that Republicans might be...
Indiana StateWIBC.com

Democrat Training: The Plan to Rebuild the Democratic Party in Indiana

STATE WIDE–Many political scientists believe that the best political system is one with two healthy parties. In Indiana the Democratic Party has not had much success recently in state-wide elections, and outside of urban areas like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, Bloomington or South Bend, has not had a lot of success running local candidates.
Foreign PolicyYNET News

How split is the Democratic party over Israel?

U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to extinguish a fire that threatens to incinerate the bipartisan nature of the American-Israeli relationship in the wake of the latest conflict in Gaza. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. No shift....
Presidential ElectionBakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Who's running the Democratic Party?

In response to the letter in Friday's paper, "Who's in charge here?" I would like to ask the "die hard liberal Democrat" (his words) if he has any idea who's the shot caller in his party? Is it Pelosi, Schumer, Bernie, AOC or none of them, but some secret group pulling the strings on our Puppet President Joe Biden?
Politicsbitchute.com

The Three Ds Of the Democrat Party. Delusional. Dumb. Demon.

The delusion is the activist who wants everyone to accept them, be like them, let them do as they want, and give them everything while contributing nothing and want no consequences for their actions. Of course, if anyone hurts their feelings, these …
PoliticsMetro News

West Virginia Democratic Party Divide is on Full Display

Humorist Will Rogers said, “I belong to no organized party. I am a Democrat.”. That disorganization was on display last week when the West Virginia Democratic Party Executive Committee’s virtual meeting turned chaotic. The party leaders were trying to adopt an affirmative action plan. However, the members of the party’s...
Pope County, ARCourier News

Mitchell to speak at Democratic Party meeting

The Democratic Party of Pope County will host Debrah Mitchell as the featured speaker at their monthly meeting, held at 6 p.m. June 14 at James School Park. Mitchell is the current president of the Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus, an official auxiliary group of the Democratic Party of Arkansas. She is also a member of the candidate recruitment committee for the Democratic Party with a mission to find candidates to run for local, state and federal office throughout the state.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mini Declares New National Holiday For America

It's been a tough year and a half for everyone. Lockdowns, closures, sickness, and outright boredom have taken a mass toll on America's psyche and Mini intends to do something about that. Mini USA has just announced it is declaring a new American holiday on July 24: the National Day of Motoring. The name says it all.
Richmond, VAwsvaonline.com

5 Democratic candidates for governor to meet for last debate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor are set to meet for the final debate before the June 8 primary. Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan will participate in person at the event Tuesday evening in Newport News. It will be the fourth time the candidates have met for a televised debate during the nomination contest. McAuliffe, who is widely seen as the frontrunner in the crowded race, is seeking another term after being in office from 2014-2018. Virginia governors cannot serve consecutive terms.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Polling location Changes and Information for the June 8 Party Primary: Democratic Party Primary & Republican Party Primary

Democratic Party Primary Election will be held for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and House of Delegates 84th District. Republican Party Primary Election will be held for House of Delegates 83rd District. Virginia law only allows you to vote in one of the party primary elections. Voters must indicate whether...
Congress & Courtsazpbs.org

Senator Kyrsten Sinema Angered Many in The Democratic Party

Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s angered many in the democratic party with her decision to not show up for a recent vote on establishing a commission to investigate the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. The senator later said that a family issue kept her from attending the vote. We spoke with political analyst Mike O’Neil about the impact of the senator’s decisions on capitol hill.