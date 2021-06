Live from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall collide in the main event of tonight’s YouTube vs. TikTok: Battle of the Platforms. Tonight fans will find out which social media platform features the better boxers: YouTube or TikTok. The headline fight is Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall, which has been the talk of the town as the two up-and-comers have been bumping heads and talking smack to each other before the fight. Additional matches include two YouTube stars who have lost to Jake Paul — AnEsonGib and Deji — as well as popular TikTok influencers including Tayler Holder, Nate Wyatt and Michael Le among others. Who’s leaving Florida with the bragging rights? We’re about to find out.