The Utah Jazz came out looking disheveled in game four, scoring 13-points in the first quarter and having an abysmal first half. At one point in the second quarter, they found themselves losing by nearly 30-points, but a second half comeback saw Utah cut LA's lead down to 10. Unfortunately, the Jazz weren't able to dig themselves out of their first half hole, losing 118-104. The series is now tied 2-2 as both teams head back to Salt Lake City for game five.