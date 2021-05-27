Zack Snyder Reveals Who He Would Have Cast As Batman If It Wasn't Ben Affleck
Zack Snyder has revealed that Rust and Bone's Matthias Schoenaerts was a possible backup to play Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had Ben Affleck said no. As reported by Comicbook.com, Snyder was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and he admitted that, while Schoenaerts never "got in the suit," he did a bunch of mock-ups of him when Affleck was unsure if he would take up the role of the Dark Knight.www.ign.com