Zack Snyder Reveals Who He Would Have Cast As Batman If It Wasn't Ben Affleck

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 13 days ago

Zack Snyder has revealed that Rust and Bone's Matthias Schoenaerts was a possible backup to play Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had Ben Affleck said no. As reported by Comicbook.com, Snyder was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and he admitted that, while Schoenaerts never "got in the suit," he did a bunch of mock-ups of him when Affleck was unsure if he would take up the role of the Dark Knight.

