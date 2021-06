Austin FC will return to action after a week off to play Sporting Kansas City at 2 p.m. Central time, Saturday, June 12, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. This will be the second meeting between the two teams. Austin FC lost to Sporting KC in its first match of the season on May 9. Austin had a 1-0 lead in the second half when Alex Ring was sent off in the 67th minute for his second yellow card. Sporting KC took advantage of the 10-man Austin FC side to come back with two goals in the late minutes for a 2-1 win.