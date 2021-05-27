Base for bronze sculpture

Cancel
My sister-in-law has a rather unique bronze lawn sculpture. She ask if I could build her a base so it could set outside with all the gargoyles, frogs and gnomes that decorate her flower garden. This piece is an inca or aztec head with a bird headdress that has quartz crystals implanted into the forehead. I chose a piece of teak as it would stand up to the wet weather of Western Washington. I added a Kokopelli inlay on the front for good luck.. When she saw the final project she decided to keep it in the bedroom.

