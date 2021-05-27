Base for bronze sculpture

Troop 35 was in the middle of their Bronze Award project when the pandemic hit, putting everything on hold. We are happy to say that we were able to finish the project, a year later, and the results are amazing. Our troop picked The Delores Project, which provides safe, comfortable shelter and services for unaccompanied women and transgender individuals experiencing homelessness. They asked us for help on two fronts, build shelving for their pantry and create an outdoor garden of herbs and vegetables they could use in their kitchen. Our troop of 18 split into two groups and tackled both projects. The residents couldn’t stop asking us questions and expressing their gratitude for our work. It was a great experience for the girls and we are looking forward to starting our Silver Award project next year.