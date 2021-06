If you still had any doubts that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially back together, we'll just let their recent date night do the talking. On Monday, the duo, who famously dated back in 2002, was spotted looking super cuddly as they made their way into Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant at the Pendry hotel in LA. Ben kept things casual in a T-shirt, jeans, and leather jacket, while Jennifer added a pop of color to her wardrobe with a bright-pink sweater. The two looked completely at ease with each other as they held hands, stared lovingly into each other's eyes, and J Lo leaned into Ben's arms.