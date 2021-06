Even as political and trade tensions have escalated between China and the U.S., the Chinese financial system’s opening to Wall Street has proceeded apace. China has been allowing more foreign banks, insurers, asset managers and payment companies in to chase after billions of dollars in profits. It also has been making it easier for foreigners to buy its stocks and bonds — something many fund managers are required to do now that major index compilers are including Chinese assets in their gauges — to the growing dismay of some U.S. politicians.