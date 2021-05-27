Cancel
Morant scores 47 in Grizzlies’ Game 2 loss to Jazz; series tied at 1-1

By Mike Ceide
WREG
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Ja Morant added his name to Grizzlies’ franchise lore Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Too bad it came in a loss to the Utah Jazz. Morant scoring a career best 47. Not only the most points ever scored in a playoff game in Grizzlies’ history but the most points scored by any player, ever, to wear a Grizzlies’ uniform. The second year star guard scored 22 in the first half, 25 in the second but major foul trouble and a 22-point first half deficit, too much to overcome as the Jazz even up this best of seven series at a game apiece, 141-129.

wreg.com
