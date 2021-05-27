Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1244 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near White City to 4 miles northwest of Wilsey to 7 miles east of Burdick, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Parkerville around 1255 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Council Grove, Dwight, Council Grove Lake and Dunlap. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH