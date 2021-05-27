Special Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHILDRESS...COTTLE...EASTERN MOTLEY AND HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Memphis to 16 miles northwest of Tell to 4 miles southeast of Cee Vee to 10 miles northwest of Dumont. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Paducah, Cee Vee, Kirkland, Swearingen, Tell, Northfield, Delwin, Chalk, Estelline, Lakeview and Plaska Community.alerts.weather.gov