Murder suspect and accomplice in custody in Oakland

Two men in a police car Valery Tenevoy / https://plagness.com / July 14, 2019

Shortly after 10:30 am on Wednesday an incident involving murder suspects was reported at 106th Ave and Foothill Blvd, later 10700 MacArthur Blvd, in a store.

Police requested additional units at the scene.

According to an updated report, a murder suspect was reportedly inside a store, it was unclear if the suspect was barricaded. A second suspect was also reported to be inside a car at the scene.

The store windows were reported to be boarded.

About fifteen minutes later, officers approached the store as emergency medical services were on the way.

Officers reported they then had one suspect in custody, and a minute later, the second suspect as well.

This incident is unrelated to the man shot in Allendale. No people have been arrested in that incident.

The incident took place in a shopping center containing a grocery store, clothing store, and shoe store.

In October 2020 suspects were arrested after a six-hour-long standoff. This incident thankfully did not last as long.

Crime in Oakland – Awaiting 2021 Stats

According to KRON4, the City of Oakland saw more crime in 2019 than in the previous year, including higher numbers of homicides, shootings and car burglaries, according to a report released Monday by the police department.

The data tracks crime from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019 and compares the numbers to 2018 and the previous five year average.

City leaders on Monday discussed the latest numbers and offered some new plans to bring crime down.

“It is indeed always a disappointment when you see any increase in crime, which we did in this past year,” said Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick.

Overall crime increased last year by 15 percent compared to 2018, with the most significant increase in car burglaries and residential robberies.