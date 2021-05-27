Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Murder suspect and accomplice in custody in Oakland

Posted by 
-Ellie-
-Ellie-
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTwqv_0aCrtIZ100
Two men in a police carValery Tenevoy / https://plagness.com / July 14, 2019

Shortly after 10:30 am on Wednesday an incident involving murder suspects was reported at 106th Ave and Foothill Blvd, later 10700 MacArthur Blvd, in a store.

Police requested additional units at the scene.

According to an updated report, a murder suspect was reportedly inside a store, it was unclear if the suspect was barricaded. A second suspect was also reported to be inside a car at the scene.

The store windows were reported to be boarded.

About fifteen minutes later, officers approached the store as emergency medical services were on the way.

Officers reported they then had one suspect in custody, and a minute later, the second suspect as well.

This incident is unrelated to the man shot in Allendale. No people have been arrested in that incident.

The incident took place in a shopping center containing a grocery store, clothing store, and shoe store.

In October 2020 suspects were arrested after a six-hour-long standoff. This incident thankfully did not last as long.

Crime in Oakland – Awaiting 2021 Stats

According to KRON4, the City of Oakland saw more crime in 2019 than in the previous year, including higher numbers of homicides, shootings and car burglaries, according to a report released Monday by the police department.

The data tracks crime from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019 and compares the numbers to 2018 and the previous five year average.

City leaders on Monday discussed the latest numbers and offered some new plans to bring crime down.

“It is indeed always a disappointment when you see any increase in crime, which we did in this past year,” said Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick.

Overall crime increased last year by 15 percent compared to 2018, with the most significant increase in car burglaries and residential robberies.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
-Ellie-

-Ellie-

Oakland, CA
653
Followers
128
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

SF Bay Area writer, mindfulness educator, and mindset coach. Big fan of improv, funny lawn ornaments, and truthiness. IG: @bigsisterco | https://bigsister.co

 https://www.elliebozmarova.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Accomplice#Homicides#Macarthur#Suspect In Custody#Police Custody#Police Shootings#City Police#Allendale#Macarthur Blvd#Murder Suspects#Car Burglaries#Crime#Residential Robberies#Men#July#Clothing Store#Shoe Store#Kron4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Jogger shot in thigh near Bayview park

At 6 pm Wednesday a shooting incident was reported at Jamestown Ave & Harney Way near Bayview Park. Minutes later, officers arrived on the scene of a shooting, where a man was shot once in the thigh. According to locals, the man looked like a jogger. He was wearing track shoes and shorts and appeared to be on his way through the area.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Armed standoff shuts down freeway

Traffic jam on road (not US-101)Iwona Castiello d'Antonio/Unsplash. At 10 am on Wednesday multiple Emergency Medical Services vehicles arrived at a scene on the US-101 N (originally reported as US-101 S) freeway and Haskell where a man was barricaded in a car and was "combative" according to reports.
Oakland, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Robbery at gunpoint in Temescal

Shortly before 7 pm on Friday a robbery at gunpoint was reported at 47th St and Telegraph Ave in Temescal. The location is next to Pyeong Chang Tofu House and Smokey’s Tangle, across the street from Burma Superstar.
Huntington Park, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Three-alarm warehouse fire in Huntington Park

Shortly before 9 pm on Monday a warehouse fire was reported at Salt Lake Ave and Gage Ave in Huntington Park. Citizen app user video showed a large amount of smoke in the area and emergency units on the scene. A heavy presence of emergency vehicles arrived on the scene minutes later.
Oakland, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Local man fatally shot in Allendale

Cemetery angel in Mountain View Cemetery in OaklandDom Fou/Unsplash. A man was killed during a shooting in Allendale Wednesday afternoon, officials reported. A little after noon, police responded to a repot of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Suter Street.
Oakland, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Search for shooting suspect in East Oakland

man in front of building in oaklandPhoto by Andre Maliik on Unsplash. A victim has died from gunshot wounds on Monday night after a shooting was reported at Est and 87th Ave. Oakland officers were driving in the area when they heard gunshots.
Oakland, CAMercury News

Oakland logs 50th homicide of 2021

OAKLAND — A person was fatally shot Sunday in an East Oakland neighborhood in the city’s 50th homicide of the year, authorities said. At 5:53 p.m., police responded to reports of ShotSpotter activity near Highland Avenue and East 26th Street in the city’s Highland Terrace neighborhood. When officers arrived, they...
Oakland, CABayInsider

Two teens killed in Oakland marking more than 50 homicides this year

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two teenagers were killed Sunday in Oakland, marking the city’s 50th and 51st homicides of the year, authorities said. Police responded to reports of ShotSpotter activity near Highland Avenue and East 26th Street in the city’s Highland Terrace neighborhood just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, the...
Oakland, CANBC Bay Area

2 Dead After East Oakland Shooting: Police

Two male victims died from gunshot wounds Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, according to Oakland Police desk officer Wesley Huynh. The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the Highland Terrace neighborhood, Huynh said. The homicide...