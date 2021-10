Kyle and JD spin around the Pacific Division to try to figure out the over/under for points for each team, starting with the Vegas Golden Knights. Then we head to Canada to see what the Vancouver Canucks (6:30), Edmonton Oilers (13:00), and the Calgary Flames (17:30) have been up to since the San Jose Sharks last saw them. Then we get to know the Seattle Kraken and if their pieces can come together (20:00), how bad the Anaheim Ducks are going to be (26:00), and if the LA Kings are ready to make the jump (30:00). Where will the San Jose Sharks finish?

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO