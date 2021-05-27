Healthcare Workers, Unions & Legislators Rally in Syracuse for the New York Health Act
Syracuse, NY – A crowd of fifty including members of 1199 SEIU, medical students, and patients rallied in support of the New York Health Act in Syracuse in front of the State Office Building in Syracuse. The New York Health Act has majority support in both chambers of the legislature. Activists across the state are hosting local rallies to urge Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousin and Assembly Speaker Carl Heatsie to bring the Health Act to a vote this year.