Letter: Focus on mental health year-round

Danville Commercial-News
 2021-05-27

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it has probably never gotten as much public attention as it has this year. That’s both good and bad. To address the stigma around mental health disorders, we must talk about them openly and honestly year-round. As the Rosecrance Central Illinois Executive Director, it has been refreshing to see mental health in the spotlight for a sustained period. Unfortunately, I also know that is because many of us are struggling. Mental illness affects one in five adults and one in six youth in a normal year. With COVID-19, that number doubled for adults. The past 12 months have been particularly difficult for those who struggle because they had to adjust to isolation and care by phone or video.

