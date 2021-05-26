30 Sharks: Ron Sutter Remembers “Fun” With Rebuilding San Jose
From one of hockey’s most famous families, Ron Sutter’s shutdown expertise helped the San Jose Sharks succeed in the late ’90s. Coming off their worst season since 1992-93, the San Jose Sharks entered the summer of 1996 in unfamiliar territory. New general manager Dean Lombardi, though, was committed to turning the Sharks into a championship contender. It was a long-term plan, however — and one of Lombardi’s first steps was to sign veterans to guide his young talent, veterans like Ron Sutter.sanjosehockeynow.com