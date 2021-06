He had been fighting for years. Indeed, he was already something of a legend among boxing fans, a snarling, menacing whirlwind who had defeated such names as De Jesus and Buchanan, and who had until fairly recently been the dominant force in the lightweight division. Now, however, even those who didn’t follow boxing were learning his name. For Roberto Duran, the man known as “Hands of Stone,” had recently moved up in weight to boxing’s welterweight division, and was now about to face the sport’s biggest name since Muhammad Ali… welterweight titlist “Sugar” Ray Leonard. The pre fight hype was phenomenal. The fight itself was even better.