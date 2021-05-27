Lifting FDA restrictions on mifepristone could normalize medication abortion

Approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looked on as the gold standard of knowing you should be able to trust a product. The agency's approval means that a drug has been thoroughly tested and deemed to be safe and effective, with its benefits outweighing any potential risks. Generally speaking, the FDA's decision is in line with advice from doctors and researchers in the field, but there are some exceptions. In fact, the FDA just approved a new medication against the advice of outside experts. Read on to find out more about this controversial drug.