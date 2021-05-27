Cancel
Lifting FDA restrictions on mifepristone could normalize medication abortion

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study published online in spring 2021 and in the July issue of the journal Contraception, University of Chicago Medicine investigators and colleagues interviewed primary care providers in Illinois about their interest in providing medication abortion care and found that lifting FDA restrictions on mifepristone to allow pharmacy dispensing could normalize medication abortion, facilitate its use in primary care facilities, and address disparities in reproductive health access.

www.news-medical.net
