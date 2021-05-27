Eddie Hearn: “AJ Feels That The Entire (Tyson Fury) Team Never Wanted The Fight”

According to Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn, his fighter “felt all along that they didn’t want the fight.” The “they” Hearn is referring to here is Tyson Fury and his team. Joshua and Fury were set for a major fight in Saudi Arabia to decide the undefeated heavyweight championship of the world when an American arbiter last week ruled that Fury had to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time by September. According to Hearn, Joshua believed team Fury wanted to avoid a battle for the undisputed heavyweight championship all along. “I felt differently,” Hearn recalled in an interview with DAZN.