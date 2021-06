Montrezl Harrell may ultimately end up being a one-and-done with the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Sixth Man of the Year took to Instagram on Tuesday to post what sounded like a potential farewell to the team. Harrell said that he was grateful for the season he had but admitted that “the road was rocky.” He ended his post by saying, “Thank you Lakersnation and The Purple and Gold Franchise for allowing me to add another page in the book of Trezz.”