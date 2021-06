Tony Blair has called for people vaccinated against coronavirus to be allowed greater freedom than the un-vaccinated both in the UK and when travelling abroad.The former prime minister said discriminating between the two would mean fewer restrictions both at home and abroad and provide “a powerful incentive” to get a jab.He also criticised the current NHS app that proves vaccination status as "inadequate", as he promoted a report published by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.Mr Blair said: "It is time to distinguish for the purposes of freedom from restriction between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, both for citizens...