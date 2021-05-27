Podcast | How 3 Seattle artists navigated a year of pandemic and protest

The Austrian artist places the current COVID-19 crisis in a historical context in which such states of emergency are the rule rather than the exception. Following the completion of a carpenter’s apprenticeship and a relatively late start in art, Austrian Ines Doujak first came to wider attention for Siegesgärten (Victory Garden), a 2007 work shown that year at Documenta 12 in Kassel. A raised flowerbed installation, it featured conventionally designed seed packets on which, in the place of instructions for the germination and care of seedlings, were printed texts addressing the far-reaching consequences of land grabbing, bio-piracy and monopoly in the seed industry: an efficient presentation of an urgent situation to a large and diverse audience. This kind of thematic scrolling through and clarification of complex global economic processes and practices that have large, not always measurable, but often catastrophic consequences for the individual is a feature one encounters in the artist’s work again and again. The fact that her long-term, research-based artistic works and projects so often turn out to be topical may have less to do with an obvious striving for relevance than with the fact that many of the problems and imbalances of the present stem from economic and historical injustices that are the focus of the artist’s meticulous attention. This focus has been evident since she first started showing her work, in the noughties, across topics ranging from concepts of homeland (for example through the history of Carinthian Slovenes, an indigenous minority living within Austria’s borders), anti-Semitic image politics, heteronormativity and representations of age and femininity.