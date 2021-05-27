Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers' Matisse Thybulle puts on a defensive clinic in Game 2 vs. Wizards and makes NBA history in the process

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article76ers reserve guard Matisse Thybulle played just 19 minutes in Philadelphia's 120-95 Game 2 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, but that's all the time that he needed to put on a defensive clinic. Thybulle maximized his minutes, and he finished the game with 5 points, 5 blocks and 4 steals. With that stat line, Thybulle made some NBA history by becoming the first guard to compile at least 4 steals and 5 blocks in a playoff game. He also became the first bench player ever to do so, and the first to post those stats in less than 20 minutes of action.

www.cbssports.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Matisse
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Jamal Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#He Got Game#Team Player#76ers Reserve#The Washington Wizards#Matissethybulle#Sixers#Sixers#The All Defensive Team#Dpoy#Defensive Player#The Game#Hawks Guard#The League#Plays#Defenders#Instant Offense#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAaudacy.com

5 players you forgot played for the Houston Rockets

The explosive Ty Lawson was supposed to be a big piece for the Rockets, seeing as he averaged 16.4 points and 8.0 assists for the Nuggets over the four seasons prior to the trade. That's some "point guard of the future" type of stuff, and the Rockets pursued him accordingly, surrendering a number of assets in order to complete the deal.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Matisse Thybulle is the 'Defensive Lou Williams' to Doc Rivers

When the Philadelphia 76ers' former front office entered the 2019-2020 offseason, they had a goal to build one of the league's best defensive teams. So, when the 2019 pre-draft process was going, the Sixers promised to draft Washington defensive standout Matisse Thybulle. On draft night in 2019, Sixers General Manager...
NBAchambleeblueandgold.com

Nate the Great and the New-Look, Good Vibes Atlanta Hawks

Last December, I wrote an article about my beloved Atlanta Hawks, in which I projected them to finish about eighth in the Eastern Conference. At the time of writing, the Hawks sit at fifth in the East standings, even by record with the 4th place, shockingly good, New York Knicks. But, to paraphrase the immortal words of David Byrne, how did we get here?
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Washington Wizards will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs from the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. The Wizards will look to bounce back from a 125-118 loss to the Sixers on Sunday and will need more from Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook if they want to make this a series. As for the 76ers, they can take a quick 2-0 lead with a win tonight and will look to get Joel Embiid the ball more since it worked so well in game one.
NBABullets Forever

Wizards vs. 76ers Game 4 GameThread

The Washington Wizards are playing the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington locally or on TNT for the national squad. As you might expect, this game feels like the end. It’s one thing for the Wizards to get eliminated in the playoffs. We’ve seen that many times over the past decade. However, it feels like the Wizards have just gotten worse and worse with every game in the series while the Sixers have looked better and better.
NBACovers.com

Wizards vs 76ers Game 2 Picks and Predictions: Embiid Is a Problem for Wiz

The Philadelphia 76ers got a scare in their series opener against the Washington Wizards and D.C. basketball bettors enjoyed yet another NBA betting win, with the Wizards improving to 20-6-1 ATS in their last 27 games since April 5. The Game 2 spread for this Eastern quarterfinal mirrors the Game...
NBAPosted by
The Independent

76ers fan banned indefinitely from NBA games for throwing popcorn on Wizards’ Russell Westbrook

An NBA season-ticket holder was banned by both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Wells Fargo Centre after throwing a bag of popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook.The team and stadium announced the ban on Thursday after Westbrook was given the snack shower during the Sixers’ 120-95 victory against the Wizards on Wednesday.Speaking after the game, Westbrook said “to be blatantly honest this s--- is getting out of hand, especially for me".Video of the incident showed a man dump a bag on Westbrook as he was leaving the court with an injury. Officials had to restrain the player as...
NBAYardbarker

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Likely To See More Minutes in NBA Playoffs

When looking at the Sixers' matchup with the Wizards, Matisse Thybulle looked to be in line for big minutes. With having to slow down so much firepower in the backcourt, the Sixers should lean on their second-year defensive specialist. That was not the case in Sunday's game one victory. Thybulle...
NBAThe Spread

Wizards vs. 76ers Game 2, 5/26/21 NBA Playoffs Predictions

Game 2 between the Wizards and 76ers will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. With the Sixers laying 8 points and the total sitting at 230.5, what’s the best play when it comes to this matchup?. Game Snapshot. 541 Washington Wizards (+8) at 542 Philadelphia 76ers (-8); o/u...
NBAwagertalk.com

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Game 2 Preview

True, Washington hasn’t beaten Philly in four tries this season, including Game One on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. But unlike a lopsided matchup such as the LA Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, or any team against the Baltimore Orioles these days, the Wizards are not looking too outclassed against the favored Sixers. The Gold Sheet offers their NBA betting preview for this Eastern Conference playoff showdown between 76ers and Wizards.
NBANBC Washington

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Calls Bradley Beal an ‘Offensive Juggernaut'

Sixers' Thybulle: Bradley Beal an 'offensive juggernaut' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Despite the fact that he's not 100% and dealing with a hamstring strain, Bradley Beal continues to be on the forefront of the Sixers' minds. The three-time All-Star stepped up in Game 1 of Washington's first-round series...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Wizards vs 76ers, Joel Embiid Under 44.5 PRA Prop

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. JOEL EMBIID UNDER 44.5 PRA VS. WIZARDS. Joel Embiid burnt me in...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons Pre-Game Outfit Against Wizards

The 76ers will host the Washington Wizards in Game 2 on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Before the game, All-Star Ben Simmons was wearing a fashionable outfit, and the picture can be seen in a post below from the 76ers' Twitter account. The 76ers were 8.5-point favorites over the Washington Wizards in...
NBACNET

NBA playoffs 2021: Stream 76ers vs. Wizards, Jazz vs. Grizzlies today

The 2021 NBA playoffs continue this Memorial Day with a pair of first round games on TNT. The 76ers try for the sweep against the Wizards at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET), followed by Donovan Mitchell and the top-seeded Jazz taking on the Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET). Here's everything you need to know to watch live, no cable required.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle just put up an unbelievable stat line

Matisse Thybulle is severely underplayed. Despite only playing an average of 20.0 minutes of action a night, Thybulle led the NBA in steals per minute at 1.6 and became the first guard to record over 70 blocks in a season since Danny Green accomplished the feat all the way back in 2017-18. He’s arguably the Philadelphia 76ers‘ best pure backcourt defender, a unique matchup piece capable of making opposing scorers’ lives miserable, and at 24-years-old, he’s only going to keep getting better at it.
NBABleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Exits Wizards vs. 76ers Game 2 with Ankle Injury

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook suffered a right ankle injury during Game 2 of his team's first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. He logged 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes prior to exiting the game, which the Wizards went on to lose...
NBAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Thybulle Just Might Steal an NBA Championship for the 76ers

Matisse Thybulle is the last Husky remaining in the NBA playoffs. Of all the players still in contention, regardless of their collegiate background, no one plays the defensive end any tougher than him in what typically an offensive playground. Thybulle is a throwback, a leap ahead, someone who just might...
NBAmymixfm.com

NBA-Wizards ban supporter who ran onto court in 76ers game

(Reuters) – A fan who ran onto the court before being tackled by security during Monday’s NBA playoff game between Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers will be banned from the Capital One Arena, Wizards owners Monumental Sports & Entertainment said. Videos posted on social media showed the fan making his...