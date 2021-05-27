Cancel
San Diego, CA

3 Best Ice Cream Shops in San Diego You Have to Try

E.A!
E.A!
 11 days ago

Find the coolest ice cream shops when the weather gets hot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6GB6_0aCroObu00
Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash

You're probably looking for something cool now that summer has arrived.

A scoop of ice cream. Or a couple of scoops.

When it comes to ice cream, everyone has a different taste. Some people like plain flavors like vanilla and chocolate. Some people like more fruity flavored sorbet. On the other hand, some people like healthier such as frozen yogurt.

It’s very difficult to say what makes perfect ice cream, simply because there are a couple of different types of it, such as gelato, ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet.

Ice Cream: The most common frozen treat is ice cream. Ice cream mixture must contain at least 10% milkfat in order to be classified as ice cream.

Gelato: Gelato, the Italian cousin of ice cream, is made with whole milk rather than cream. As a result, the milkfat content is significantly lower than in typical ice cream.

Frozen Yogurt: Frozen yogurt is one of the trending forms of frozen treats right now. This frozen dessert contains many of the same ingredients as ice cream but has a much lower fat content. There's even yogurt in there.

Sorbet: Sorbet is another form of ice cream that includes very little dairy. It has a light texture and taste since it is made with frozen fruits and sweetened water.

Although there are different types and variations of ice creams, for me, it doesn't matter whether it's gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt as long as it tastes good. Because I believe that each type of ice cream has its own unique touch and I enjoy eating different types of it.

Nowadays, every place around us sells ice cream. However, for an ice cream lover like me, it is very important to find a place that makes a good one.

For all of these reasons, this wasn’t an easy list to make for me. However, here are the three best ice cream shops in San Diego, based on ice cream lovers' recommendations.

1. Bobboi Natural Gelato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiaKi_0aCroObu00
Bobboi Natural Gelato
Bobboi Natural Gelato is an Italian-style gelato parlor located in La Jolla, blending innovation with old-fashioned charm. It is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed frozen desserts in the United States. A mix of traditional and innovative recipes passed down concepts by the best Italian gelato maestros. A natural and healthy product that plays with customers' tastes. Gelato is made from scratch, on-site, every day, using local fresh and organic ingredients. "It took years to perfect our gelato. But what really makes Bobboi special is combining those recipes with the flavors of Southern California. - Bobboi Natural Gelato

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

  • If you're in the area and want something sweet cold treat, this is the place.
  • You can tell that this Gelato is very fresh!
  • Their gelato is all-natural and made from coconut milk. What is even more awesome is the fact that they have flavors that are flavorful, unique, and healthy!

Price: On average, it's $3 - 5 per scoop.

Location: 8008 Girard Ave La Jolla, CA 92037

Website: https://bobboi.com/

2. Milkissimo Gelato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jo2c_0aCroObu00
Milkissimo Gelato
Family-owned and operated, Milkissimo Gelato is a true labor of love. Created by Klaudio Terpo and his wife Jazmine, the two grew the business (and a baby at the same time!) and opened their doors in December of 2018. - Milkissimo Gelato

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

  • The flavors are absolutely wonderful. Rich and creamy, delicious gelato!
  • They have a decent selection of gelato.
  • They even give out free samples for you to try, they make sure you are satisfied with your choices.

Price: On average, it's $2 - 3 per scoop.

Location: 1640 Camino Del Rio N San Diego, CA 92108

Website: https://www.milkissimogelato.com/

3. An's Dry Cleaning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNWQN_0aCroObu00
An's Dry Cleaning
An's Dry Cleaning serves high-quality, small-batch gelato that's always made from scratch using fresh, local San Diego ingredients. With over 12 years of experience, our gelato maker endeavors to make the world's best gelato. - An's Dry Cleaning

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

  • An' has all kinds of flavors to please even the pickiest eater.
  • One cool aspect is that their menu is seasonal and rotational so they change up the flavors every so often.
  • The flavors are so cute because they're all named after different types of fabric.

Price: On average, it's $4 - 6 per scoop.

Location: 3017 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116

Website: https://adcgelato.com/

-

Ice cream shops have expanded rapidly over the last few years. This list is but a few of the best ice cream shops in San Diego.

If there’s a good ice cream shop you would like to recommend besides this list of best ice creams in San Diego, let us know in the comments below!

