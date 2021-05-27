CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Evolution of a Character: Reflections on the Sarah Blair series by RahRah & Fluffy

kingsriverlife.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe pets in Debra’s Sarah Blair series share their thoughts on the books. RahRah: Cats rule the world of cozy mysteries – especially if they are Siamese cats like me. Fluffy: You know I don’t usually disagree with you, but dogs have a place in cozy mysteries, too. RahRah:...

kingsriverlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingsriverlife.com

Murder Outside the Lines By Krista Davis: Review/Giveaway

Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of the book, and a link to purchase it from Amazon and from an indie bookstore. Florrie Fox is the manager of Color Me Read, a Georgetown bookstore. For Halloween, the store is going all out with a presentation by psychic author Hilda Rattenhorst. Before her talk is barely underway, Hilda has a vision of a rolled up rug with a foot sticking out. She also feels a violent presence in the room and faints. Florrie and her police officer boyfriend, Eric, go to the location where Hilda says she ‘saw’ the body, but there’s no sign of it.
RECIPES
kingsriverlife.com

The Song Remains the Same: Writing in the Rock Music World of Hold Me Down

Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of Hold Me Down, and a link to purchase it from Amazon. My new book, Hold Me Down, is set in the rock music world. My protagonist Gal is an older woman who, decades before, was a rock star for a brief and shining moment. She was also a heavy drinker and a little bit crazy for reasons that I hope are made apparent in the course of the story. When we meet her, she’s back in town – Boston, my home base – to play a memorial for her drummer and best friend, Aimee, who has died of natural causes, having led a very different life than Gal did since leaving the band. At the memorial, Gal sees someone who ends up dead. That murder is what sets up what is, after all, crime fiction, but in retrospect, it is never really the center of the story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Reflections#Rahrah Fluffy#Jell O#Community College#Grace#Facebook#Spotify#Ippy Award#Semwa#Sinc
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What happened to Lola on Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have grown very close to the long-standing cast members, and are now curious to know what happened to Lola Rosales. Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Lola Rosales”, in September 2018, she played the role of a successful chef and business owner.
TV SERIES
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. These are the most adorable Southern grandma and grandpa names. December 07 | 2018. For many of us, the name "Grandma" was good enough...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy