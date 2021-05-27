Crime Scene Kitchen: Season One Viewer Votes
Who can make a killer dessert in the first season of the Crime Scene Kitchen TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Crime Scene Kitchen is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Crime Scene Kitchen here.tvseriesfinale.com