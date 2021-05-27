Crime Scene Kitchen: Season One Viewer Votes

I've been a big fan of Hell's Kitchen ever since it made its debut on American television. How can you not like Gordon Ramsey? Sure, he can be a bit rude.....and he's pretty fond of words that have to be bleeped on tv.....and he throws tantrums that are on par with your typical toddler.....but he has a charisma that keeps you coming back for more! All the craziness that came with chef Ramsey and the cast of characters kept me watching Hell's Kitchen for years. I even named my cat Dewberry after one of the contestants from season 1 that chef Ramsey seemed to particularly love poke a little fun at.