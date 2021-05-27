Proposal on the pier

Right out of a designer home magazine, welcome to this beautifully renovated home w 4BR/3BA, + oversized lot. Located in Guard Gated Palm Hills. The kitchen is remodeled with custom white cabinets, gorgeous quartz counters & SS appliances. All BA cabs & counters upgraded too! 2 Pantries give you plenty of storage space. Always hard to find a bedroom w/full bath downstairs; but not here! Feel like you are floating on a cloud on the carpet upstairs! The ample loft space is perfect for anything you need it to be; could be converted into 2 more BRs if needed. Your Primary Suite is extra large with a vaulted ceiling and custom walk in closet. Your Primary Spa makes you feel like you are on vacation! Hard to find huge backyard! Large covered patio! Love to garden? Pick fresh fruit with your choice of 8 different fruit trees. Make your own wine! There is also fennel,asparagus & strawberry plants! Start living your best life! Don’t you deserve the very best?