Proposal on the pier
Hannah Lapin thought she was going to Rockport with Asher Friedman for Passover Seder with family. She was surprised and overjoyed when he popped the question by the water. The two celebrated with family members, including parents Debbie and Dr. Stephen Lapin, Elizabeth and Dr. David Friedman, and their siblings. Jake Lapin had told Hannah he wasn’t able to be there – and even sneakily turned off his location-sharing – but surprised her by joining the celebration along with Emma Lapin, Sydney Friedman, Rachel Friedman, and Sam Friedman. Local guitarist Nick Serena serenaded the group, who all enjoyed singing along and roasting s’mores by the fire. Hannah and Asher met at Moishe House in Austin in 2015 and plan to marry in Austin in April 2022.thebuzzmagazines.com