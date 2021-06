LUBBOCK, Texas – For the fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament, the Texas Tech baseball team has been selected to host an NCAA Regional at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders (36-15) are one of 16 regional hosts selected on Sunday night by the NCAA baseball selection committee. The three opponents for the 2021 Lubbock Regional, as well as the entire 64-team field, will be announced on Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. CDT on ESPN2. Game times and television coverage will also be determined on Monday.