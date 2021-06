Many of those whose paintings I have featured in this series only came to be explorers by accident. In the case of Frances Anne Hopkins (1838-1919) it was by marriage. Daughter of an artistic family, her father was a hydrographer in the Royal Navy. It’s not known whether she underwent any formal artistic training, but when she was twenty she married the secretary to the Governor-General of the Hudson’s Bay Company, which was much of the fur and other trade in central and northern Canada at the time. He was a widower, whose first wife had died of cholera. Following marriage, the family moved to Lachine, in what was then Lower Canada, now part of the city of Montreal, where her husband worked.