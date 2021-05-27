Conway seeks input on Salem Bridge project, Kinley Trail expansion

The city of Conway, in cooperation with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) and Metroplan, will host a Virtual Public Meeting to present the proposed Salem Road Bridge Reconstruction Project and Kinley Trail Improvements in Conway. The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials and provide written comments June 1-16. The public is invited to view meeting materials in English and Spanish on the project website at SalemRdBridge.TransportationPlanroom.com. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.