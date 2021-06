The previously reported Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker fight will now be the main event. Santos and Walker agreed to fight one another on September 25, and, at the time, it wasn’t reported as the main event. Now, however, according to MMAFighting, the fight will serve as the event’s headliner. The UFC has not officially announced the fight or the location of the event. It’s likely it will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. No other fights have been reported for the card.