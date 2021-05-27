Cancel
Middle East

Thousands of Israeli Jews Purchasing Guns following Guardians of the Walls Pogroms

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Israel’s Homeland Security Ministry, in the last two weeks, since the riots in the mixed cities, more than 2,700 civilians have applied for a firearms license. In Israel, there are currently about 145,000 civilians with a personal weapons license, in addition to the security forces. Homeland Security Minister Amir Ohana recently extended a regulation that allows security guards to carry their weapons outside work hours. Ohana advocates making weapon possession easier, and last week tweeted: that “law-abiding citizens carrying weapons are a force-multiplier for the authorities, for immediate neutralization of threats and danger.” The police appear to support Ohana’s position.

www.jewishpress.com
