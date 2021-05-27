Cancel
Butler County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Butler, Cowley by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Butler; Cowley The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Cowley County in south central Kansas Southeastern Butler County in south central Kansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1240 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Atlanta, or 11 miles east of Douglass, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Latham, Winfield City Lake and Beaumont. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
State
Kansas State
City
Atlanta, KS
City
Latham, KS
County
Butler County, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Douglass, KS
County
Cowley County, KS
#Tornadoes#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather
