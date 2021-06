Fuchsia OS has been around for some time but we haven’t heard anything about it since last year. We noted that Fuchsia OS was experimental and that it could go public soon. We learned about the Fuchsia OS could also run Android apps, thanks to Android Runtime. At one point, Fuchsia OS was being tested on Huawei’s Honor Play. Some people said it’s an Android replacement but it’s really not. When it was first introduced in 2016, we thought it would be for IoT devices.