Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cloud; Republic The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Republic County in north central Kansas Northern Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1242 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jamestown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Concordia and Norway around 1255 AM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH