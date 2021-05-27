Win A Copy of Sumac
Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Sumac: Recipes and Stories from Syria by Anas Atassi (Interlink Books, 2021). (ARV $35) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address per day. Deadline is 11:59PM ET 6.17.21. With the continually changing circumstances due to COVID-19, there will be a delay of unknown length in delivering prizes in order to protect our team and our partners. Thank you for your understanding.leitesculinaria.com