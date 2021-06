When Leah Aguayo arrived at Los Gatos High School on the penultimate day of her teaching career, she had what she called a “teary moment.”. Someone—one or perhaps many of her students—had adorned the area near her classroom with signs reading “Thank you for shaping and molding us” and “40 years and finally graduating.” They had set up a collection of pinwheels, which were blowing in the wind. When she asked her students who was responsible for the gesture, no one fessed up. But given Aguayo’s 40 years of teaching, there is no shortage of people who might want to thank her.