Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Donley, Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WHEELER COLLINGSWORTH AND EASTERN DONLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hedley, or 10 miles northwest of Memphis, moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wellington, Shamrock, Hedley, Dodson, Lutie, Lelia Lake, Twitty, Dozier, Lela, Quail and Samnorwood.alerts.weather.gov