Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Thryv Announces Pricing Of Upsized Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 22 days ago

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) (" Thryv" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,238,426 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") at a public offering price of $23.50 per share (the "Offering"). The Offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 3,500,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 635,763 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Thryv is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

William Blair is acting as lead book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the Offering. Needham & Company is also serving as a book-runner and CJS Securities is acting as co-manager for the Offering.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering can be obtained, when available, from: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606; via telephone at (800) 621-0687 or via email: prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2021. A copy of the preliminary prospectus can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements included in this release constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that include the words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "preliminary", "intend", "plan", "project", "outlook", "future", "forward", "guidance" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations with respect to our financial performance and future events with respect to our business and industry in general. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company's future operating and financial performance; the Company's ability to consummate acquisitions, or, if consummated, to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company's operations; the Company's ability to recognize the benefits of acquisitions, or the failure of an acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv® software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today's economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australia's leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australia's largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

Investor Contacts: 

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com 

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

###

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
550
Followers
24K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Public Company#Thryv Holdings#Thry#The Company Rrb#The Selling Stockholders#Needham Company#Cjs Securities#William Blair Company#L L C#Prospectus Department#Il 60606#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Cyteir Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cyteir") (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Cyteir. In addition, Cyteir has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,110,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 18, 2021 under the ticker symbol "CYT."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing Of Upsized $240 Million Initial Public Offering

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "JUGGU" beginning June 18, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "JUGG" and "JUGGW," respectively.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining The Future Of Farming, To Go Public In $1.1B SPAC Deal Via Leo Holdings III Corp.

Breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company Local Bounti Corporation (Local Bounti) has agreed to go public through a merger with Leo Holdings III Corp. (Leo or Leo Holdings) (LIII) , a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, pursuant to a definitive business combination agreement. The transaction values the combined company at an equity value of $1.1 billion (assuming no redemptions) and upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCL".
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Genesco Sends Letter To Shareholders Highlighting Strength Of Its Board And Strategy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (GCO) - Get Report ("Genesco" or the "Company") today sent a letter to shareholders highlighting the collective strength of its Board of Directors, which has been significantly refreshed and comprises the right mix of skills and experience to advance Genesco's footwear focused strategy, deliver long-term value to shareholders, and position the Company for sustainable growth.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction

TAI'AN, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRC) (the "Company"), a leading e-commerce and financial services business process outsourcing service provider in China, today announced that at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") held on June 18, 2021, the Company's shareholders voted in favor of, among other things, the proposals to authorize and approve (i) the previously announced agreement and plan of merger dated as of March 12, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Taiying Group Ltd., a business company with limited liability incorporated in the British Virgin Islands ("Parent") and Taiying International Inc., a business company with limited liability incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub"); (ii) the plan of merger and the articles of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands (the "Plan of Merger"), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company and cease to exist, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parent (the "Merger"); and (iii) any and all transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and the Plan of Merger, including the Merger.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common And Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) - Get Report, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.3033 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PARTS ID, Inc. Announces Participation In Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual 'Bricks To Clicks' Digital Conference

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) ("PARTS iD" or "Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, "CARiD.com," a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, and Chief Financial Officer, Kailas Agrawal are participating in the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual 'Bricks to Clicks' Digital Conference June 23 - 24, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Announces Date For The Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. "We are proud to declare and pay our 32 nd consecutive quarterly dividend. As we remain committed to our strategy of providing clean and safe strategically located health care facilities, we continue to seek opportunities to expand our portfolio of world class medical office real estate. We look forward to discussing our second quarter 2021 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for August 4, 2021," said John T. Thomas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

I3 Announces Growth In India And Shares AGM Update

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (" i3 Interactive" or the " Company") (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) (OTC: BLITF) is excited to share several updates with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries. The Company is pleased to announce that all matters put forth to shareholders...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Exro Receives Conditional Approval To Graduate To The Toronto Stock Exchange

Exro has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same trading symbol "EXRO" CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the same trading symbol "EXRO".
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

THOR Industries Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

ELKHART, Ind., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at their June 17, 2021 meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on July 16, 2021,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Strategic Benefit Resources Announces The Acquisition Of OneSource StopLoss

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Benefit Resources (SBR) announces the acquisition of OneSource StopLoss (OSSL) effective 4/1/2021. "As Strategic Benefit Resources continues to expand its footprint in the US, establishing a presence on the west coast has been a key initiative to our longer-term growth strategy. We are excited to have found a new partner with OneSource StopLoss (OSSL) to plant a flag for SBR on the west coast and continue our growth in the US. There are a lot of similarities and synergies between our two firms, and we look forward to building on OSSL's success as we continue to expand into the west coast market." said Strategic Benefit Resources President & CEO, Wayne K. Soud, Jr.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BioXcel Therapeutics To Host Virtual Commercial Day On June 25, 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Commercial Day on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 12:00 PM ET - 1:30 PM ET.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.0525 Per Share

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) - Get Report, the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0525 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before July 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Numinus Wellness Graduates To Tier 1 On The TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to graduate to Tier 1 Issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), effective June 18, 2021.