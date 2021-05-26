‘Thor’ vs. ‘Wonder Woman’: Why One Works and One Doesn’t

We may be facing the moment when the God of Thunder regains his form in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie Avengers: Endgame (2019), ended with Thor in the ship of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but his form was pretty bad because he spent 5 years eating, drinking and lamenting that he failed before Thanos. This means that you will have to regain your physical shape and there is nothing better than doing a lot of exercise. So it may have just leaked at that moment. Especially because of the appearance of the clothes that Chris Hemsworth wears in the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder.