CBD-infused Cosmetics Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd. Among Others|Technavio

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD-infused cosmetics market is expected to grow by USD 2.22 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the CBD-infused cosmetics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

The CBD-infused cosmetics market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience bymaking effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Participants: Cronos Group Inc.Some of the products offered by Cronos Group Inc. include Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion and Lord Jones Royal Oil.

Elixinol Global Ltd.Some of the products offered by Elixinol Global Ltd. include CBD Lip Balm and CBD Cream.

Endoca BVSome of the products offered by the Endoca BV include CBD INFUSED CREAM WITH 300MG 1500MG CBD and BALM WITH 20MG CBD.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/cbd-infused-cosmetics-market-industry-analysis

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cbd-infused cosmetics market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Skincare
  • Makeup And Haircare
  • Fragrances
  • Others
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • The Middle East and Africa

The CBD-infused cosmetics market is driven by the growth of the cosmetics industry. In addition, the growth of the cosmetics industry is expected to trigger the CBD-infused cosmetics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 25% during the forecast period.

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41142

Related Report on Consumer Staples Include: Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market- The anti-acne cosmetics market is segmented by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks) and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Request FREE Sample Report

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market- The vegan cosmetics market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Request FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/cbd-infused-cosmetics-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-infused-cosmetics-market-covid-19-focused-reportfeaturing-cronos-group-inc-elixinol-global-ltd-among-otherstechnavio-301300434.html

SOURCE Technavio

