ToditoCash Leads Cash Disbursement For "TikTok"

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

MONTERREY, Mexico, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "ToditoCash", (Todito Pagos, S.A. de C.V.) Leader amongst the new FINTECH payment processors in Mexico is now disbursing promotion payments for video-sharing social network, " TikTok".

"During the past few days we have flawlessly disbursed over two hundred thousand cash payments to a similar amount of " TikTok" users." Said Ricardo Davila, CEO of ToditoCash.

Mr. Davila explained that " TikTok"is promoting it's App with cash to users that recommend it to friends. The Bytedance subsidiary pays up to $150 MXN pesos to people who recommend the App and has contracted ToditoCash as its lead vehicle for payments to users.

The $180 billion company Bytedance, has plans to acquire over 15 million users in Mexico through direct payment to users. ToditoCash has been instrumental at delivering cash to users who then redeem at any of 28,000+ locations or purchase goods and services online. ToditoCash can also provide these users with a VISA card valid worldwide.

"With more than 900 million users and a very "sticky" short-video App, "TikTok" is soon to become the leading social network in Mexico". Said Mr. Dávila.

Company Profile:

"ToditoCash" is Mexico's leading Fintech APP payment processor. Through its branded VISA card and agreements with dozens of retail chains. It surpasses 28,000 customer contact points nationwide where users can deposit or retrieve cash, send payments at no cost and buy goods and services. Through its APP, Todito Cash users can pay: utilities, cable services, internet gaming providers, sports books, goods and services from online & retail providers at low or null transaction cost. Todito Cash users can also send funds to each other for free. The company has become a contender in the payment and money transfer business that today is dominated by a few banks and retail chain giants.

Contacts:(CFO) Guillermo Garza ggarza@toditopagos.com (CXO) Eugenio Salinas esalinas@toditopagos.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toditocash-leads-cash-disbursement-for-tiktok-301300423.html

SOURCE Todito Cash

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
