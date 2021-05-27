Second Los Alamos Summer Virtual Concert Series Episode Friday Features Will Hoge
“We are thrilled to welcome Will Hoge to the 2021 Los Alamos Summer Virtual Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe,” stated Monica Griego, spokeswoman for Sancre Productions, “Sancre Productions has produced a completely new virtual show format this year, which includes original music performances by nationally touring bands, professional hosts, and community updates from Los Alamos County. We are excited to debut Will Hoge’s special and intimate performance to our concert series audience.”losalamosreporter.com