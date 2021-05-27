Cancel
Los Alamos County, NM

Second Los Alamos Summer Virtual Concert Series Episode Friday Features Will Hoge

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We are thrilled to welcome Will Hoge to the 2021 Los Alamos Summer Virtual Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe,” stated Monica Griego, spokeswoman for Sancre Productions, “Sancre Productions has produced a completely new virtual show format this year, which includes original music performances by nationally touring bands, professional hosts, and community updates from Los Alamos County. We are excited to debut Will Hoge’s special and intimate performance to our concert series audience.”

losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County, NM
