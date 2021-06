(Bemidji, MN) -- Authorities in Bemidji are looking for a man suspected in an armed robbery and shooting. Officers say 24-year-old Robert Needham, Junior is accused of shooting at a man that he was trying to rob at an apartment complex at around 1 a-m today (Tuesday). Needham jumped out the window of an apartment before police arrived. He's described as Native American with short black hair, who is about five-feet-ten inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He is believed to have a handgun and should be considered dangerous. Anyone who see Needham is urged to call 9-1-1 right away.