CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

FBI tackling language barrier with posters in Yiddish and Hebrew

kisswtlz.com
 2021-05-27

Hate crimes are likely being underreported because of language and cultural barriers, according to an FBI official. The bureau’s New York Field Office is trying get a more accurate representation by reaching affected communities in their native languages. “I don’t think the data that we have is an accurate...

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forward

Sally Rooney clarifies: She’s boycotting Israel, not the Hebrew language.

On Tuesday, celebrated Irish novelist Sally Rooney clarified her stance on Hebrew translations of her new novel “Beautiful World, Where Are You.”. “The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available,” Rooney wrote in a statement the Forward received from her agent, Tracy Bohan, on Tuesday following reports that she had declined to have the book be translated in Israel by Modan Publishing House, which published her first two novels.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Forward

VIDEO: Actor Jacob Lewin describes Yiddish cultural life in the Lodz ghetto

The Yiddish actor, Jacob Lewin, who lives in Los Angeles, is one of the few Jews left who actually remembers what life was like in the Lodz Ghetto. In 2004, Miri Koral, the director of the California Institute for Yiddish Culture and Language, interviewed him in Yiddish about his life both during and after the war, and excerpts of that interview were subtitled and posted on YouTube in 2017.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hebrew#Yiddish#Hate Crimes#New York City#New York Field Office#Cbsn#Jewish#Hamas#Anti Asian
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie’s parents reveal final moments with him: ‘He was visibly upset’

Brian Laundrie’s parents have said he was “very upset” before he left his home and his father felt helpless when he could not stop him from leaving, according to their family lawyer.Recounting the moments before Laundrie left his house for Florida’s Carlton reserves, Steven Bertolino told NBC News that Laundrie’s father wished he “did not let him go”.“Brian was very upset when he left and Chris conveyed to me several times that you know, he wish he did not let him go but he could not stop,” Mr Bertolino said.This has been a painful saga for the parents, Chris...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

Here’s what Ted Cruz wants in return for unblocking Biden’s nominations

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1973, President Richard Nixon demanded the firing of Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox. Attorney General Elliot L. Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William B. Ruckelshaus resigned rather than do so. Solicitor General Robert Bork carried out Nixon’s order. It’s the “Saturday Night Massacre.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn thinks boys should be raised as ‘monsters’. The consequences could be catastrophic for us all

With a perfectly coifed blonde mane and matinee smile, Madison Cawthorn looks like a Ken doll and has about as much brains as one, too. He is the quintessential corn-fed All-American boy-next-door.That is, until he opens his mouth. Only then do you realize that he is hate personified, an incubus made flesh. “They are trying to de-masculate [sic] the young men in our country because they don’t want people who are going to stand up,” Cawthorn told a cheering crowd in a video obtained by Right Wing Watch. “If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy