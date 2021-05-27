Epic Youth Services And Epic Charter Schools Agree To End Current Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Youth Services (EYS) and Epic Charter Schools have mutually agreed to end their ten-year contractual relationship effective June 30. EYS is the private company that has been the management organization providing support and services to Epic Charter Schools since its inception in 2011.

Ben Harris and David Chaney, who co-founded both the school and the management company, released the following statement regarding the agreement:

"Starting this school, watching it grow and flourish, and seeing the profound and positive impact it has on students has been the honor of a lifetime. We could not be prouder of our student body, our talented and hardworking teachers, or our administrators and staff.

"Over the last ten years, virtual education has transitioned from a small niche to an essential option that now exists in all 77 Oklahoma counties. That growth is nothing short of a revolution in public education, and it is one that has benefitted tens of thousands of families seeking safe, high-quality educational experiences that can be customized to their unique needs and expectations. None of that would have been possible without Epic, EYS, and especially the tens of thousands of families that have trusted us with their children."

"At this time, we feel it is best for EYS and Epic to pause our professional relationship and to give each entity a chance to determine how to best serve families moving forward in light of the recent settlement agreement. While this is a sad and difficult decision for us, we believe it is in the best interests of EYS and, most importantly, the 50,000 plus students Epic Charter Schools and EYS currently serve."

