‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

By Matt Singer
 15 days ago
Every child of the 1980s remembers Garbage Pail Kids, the gross, hilarious trading cards that became as ubiquitous on school playgrounds as freeze tag and conversations about whether square or round cafeteria pizza was the superior lunch food. (By the way: Square, obviously.) The collectible cards and their colorful (and slightly horrifying) characters have made a comeback in recent years, with new annual series of cards from Topps. The next step for the kids of the garbage pail: An animated TV series on HBO Max.

