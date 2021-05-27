Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South San Francisco, CA

Day One Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 22 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Day One. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Day One, are expected to be $160.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DAWN." The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Day One has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on May 26, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Day One is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One was founded to address a critical unmet need: children with cancer are being left behind in a cancer drug development revolution. Day One's name was inspired by the "The Day One Talk"¹ that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. Day One aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what's possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from Day One.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important emerging cancer treatments. The Company's lead product candidate, DAY101, is an oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor, and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial (FIREFLY-1) in pediatric, adolescent and young adult patients with relapsed or progressive low-grade glioma (pLGG). The Company's pipeline also includes the investigational agent pimasertib, a clinical-stage, oral, highly-selective small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2 (MEK). Day One is based in South San Francisco.

¹ Jennifer W. Mack and Holcombe E. Grier; Journal of Clinical Oncology 2004 22:3, 563-566

Contact:1ABDan Budwick dan@1abmedia.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
553
Followers
24K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Edgewood, CA
South San Francisco, CA
Business
City
South San Francisco, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Initial Public Offering#Bookrunning#Cowen And Company#Piper Sandler Co#Biopharmaceuticals Inc#Day101#Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (LAAA) Prices 5M Unit IPO at $10/Unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: LAAA), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chairman and CEO Bill Chen, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share of the Company and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "LAAAU" beginning June 11, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NASDAQ under the symbols "LAAA" and "LAAAW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on June 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
South San Francisco, CAPosted by
TheStreet

RAPT Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,356,060 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $33.00 per share, which includes 568,181 shares issued and sold upon full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock were offered by RAPT. The aggregate gross proceeds to RAPT from the offering were approximately $143.7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

PSB Holdings, Inc. Announces Semi-annual Cash Dividend Of $0.23 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PSBQ), parent company of Peoples State Bank, is pleased to announce that on June 15, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 9, 2021 and represents an increase of 9.5% over the $0.21 per share semi-annual cash dividend declared on June 16, 2020. The current dividend continues a 57-year tradition of cash dividends to PSB shareholders including 28 consecutive years of increased cash dividends declared per share.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting And Pricing Of $10.0 Million Public Offering

BOCA RATON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) ("Grom", the "Company") a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit is comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 361,445 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 361,445 shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or around June 21, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Announces Pricing of $115 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,046,358 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $37.75 per share. Gross proceeds to Protagonist from the offering are expected to be approximately $115 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Protagonist. In connection with this offering, Protagonist has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 456,953 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Creatd (CRTD) Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Creatd. In addition, Creatd expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Cytec Industries (CYT) Prices 7.4M Share IPO at $18/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cyteir") (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Cyteir. In addition, Cyteir has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,110,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 18, 2021 under the ticker symbol "CYT."
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Inhibikase Therapeutics Prices Follow-On Public Offering Of Common Stock

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders inside and outside of the brain, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $45 million (the "Offering) before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Inhibikase. In addition, Inhibikase has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 2.25 million additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on June 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Energy IndustryBevNET.com

GURU Organic Energy Announces $52.6 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

MONTREAL – GURU Organic Energy Corp. announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Stifel GMP and CIBC Capital Markets (together, the “Co-Lead Underwriters”, and collectively with the syndicate of underwriters, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase from the Company 1,100,000 common shares of the Company (the “Treasury Shares”), and from Messrs. Joseph Zakher, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Company, Eric Graveline, Director of the Company, and Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, or their respective holding companies (collectively the “Selling Shareholders”), an aggregate of 2,187,500 common shares of the Company (the “Secondary Shares”, and collectively with the Treasury Shares, the “Offered Shares”) for an aggregate of 3,287,500 Offered Shares at a price of $16.00 per Offered Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately $17.6 million to the Company and $35.0 million to the Selling Shareholders (the “Offering”). Including the Private Placement described below, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately $50 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Convey Holding Parent (CNVY) Prices IPO at $14

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Convey Holding Parent, Inc., a leading healthcare technology and services company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,333,334 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share, with 11,666,667 shares offered by the Company and 1,666,667 shares offered by a selling stockholder. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Tectonic Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand for its non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 10, 2021, the Company has agreed to increase the size of the offering by up to 40,000,000 units of the Company ("Units"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$7,500,000 (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, up to 75,000,000 Units may be issued at a price of C$0.10 per Unit in the manner previously disclosed.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NEWARK, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Protagonist. In connection with this offering, Protagonist expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Islandsbanki hf.: Key results of Ãslandsbanki's initial public offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. See further on the Bank's website:Â www.islandsbanki.is/en/news/key-results-of-ipo See further information on the IPO on the Bank's IPO website:Â www.islandsbanki.is/ipo. Contacts. Investor RelationsÂ - JÃ³hann OttÃ³ Wathne -Â ir@islandsbanki.is. Public...
Businessraleightimes.com

ECC Ventures 4 Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ECC Ventures 4 Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ECCF.P) is pleased to announce that, on June 15, 2021, it completed an initial public offering (the "Offering") in British Columbia and Alberta of 2,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $200,000 pursuant to a final prospectus dated May 6, 2021 (the "Prospectus"). Following closing of the Offering, a total of 5,650,000 Common Shares are issued and outstanding, of which 2,000,000 are currently held in escrow pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), as disclosed in the Prospectus.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Global Consumer Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing Of $170,000,000 Initial Public Offering

MARIETTA, GA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Global Consumer Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 17,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "GACQU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "GACQ," and "GACQW," respectively.
MarketsRegister Citizen

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings. WalkMe - Tel Aviv, Israel 9.3 million shares, priced $29.32, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WKME. Business: AI-powered enterprise customer engagement and business insight platform.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Janux Therapeutics set to go public after upsized IPO prices, valuing the biotech at $646 million

Janux Therapeutics Inc.'s stock is set to start trading Friday, after the California-based biotechnology company developing cancer treatments' upsized initial public offering priced overnight at $17 a share. The pricing was at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share, and valued the company at about $646.0 million. The company raised $193.8 million as it sold 11.4 million shares in the IPO, up from a previously expected offering of 9.5 million shares. The stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "JANX." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 5.0% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.6%.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Enthusiast Gaming Announces Pricing Of Its Previously Announced Equity Offering

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (" Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (EGLX) (TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce that the Company has priced the offering (the " Offering") at USD$5.75 per common share (the " Common Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of USD$46,000,000. In connection with the offering the Company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity (the " Lead Underwriters") as joint lead bookrunning managers, with B. Riley Securities acting as joint bookrunner, and including Paradigm Capital Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Alliance Global Partners, Colliers Securities LLC and Haywood Securities Inc., as co-managers (together with the Lead Underwriters, the " Underwriters").
Businessaithority.com

Glassbox Raises $100Million In Initial Public Offering To Accelerate Innovation And Expand Market Reach

Global leader in digital experience analytics publicly lists on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with sights set on NASDAQ. Glassbox, the leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, announced the successful completion of its initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company has a post listing valuation close to half a billion U.S. dollars.