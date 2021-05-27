Cancel
Tustin, CA

No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 13 days ago

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $50 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including one each at liquor stores in La Mirada and Santa Ana and a gas station in Tustin. Another was sold at a convenience store in Vacaville.

mynewsla.com
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
San Clemente, CAlivingmividaloca.com

Things to do in San Clemente

There’s so much to do in Orange County! This weekend, we headed out to San Clemente and bringing you a list of fun things to do in San Clemente. We love exploring Orange County, especially because there are so many restrictions still in place to travel further away. It’s always nice to explore closer to home.
California StateSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

Average L.A. County Gas Price Rises Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.174, the second slight increase following the end of a 21-day streak of increases. The average price also rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday, one day after the streak...
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Chef Gardens, Poppy & Seed First Look, Café Jardin Closes, What’s Next for Sherman Gardens

Choosing to invest in an on-site garden takes a level of commitment not every chef has. Locating dedicated space, additional time and knowledge of what the chefs opt to plant are only a few factors considered. Then there are individuals who extend their love of fertilizer even further and grow in their own backyard. Chefs Michael Reed of Poppy & Seed and Jared Cook of Sapphire are ambitious home gardeners who prefer to get their hands in the dirt.
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Orange County poised to make the yellow tier for COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least restrictive yellow tier in the state's COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. "They look good," Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday's COVID-19 metrics. He said that "based...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

Average Southland Gas Prices Resume Increasing

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County resumed increasing Sunday, rising two-tenths of a cent to $4.172 one day after a 21-day streak of increases ended when it dropped one-tenth. The average price rose 14.5 cents during the streak to its highest amount...
Los Angeles County, CANBC Los Angeles

21-Day Streak of Rising LA County Gas Prices Ends

A 21-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended Saturday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.17. The average price rose 14.5 cents during the streak, including a half- cent Friday, to its highest amount since Oct. 21, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.4 cents more than one week ago, 18.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.305 greater than one year ago.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Santa Ana News Flash

Newport Beach, CAOCRegister

The Crab Cooker is open in Tustin and will reopen in Newport Beach by July

Orange County’s iconic seafooder closed its Newport Beach location in September 2018, and while it was going through the process of renovating, the pandemic struck. “It’s just been such a tumultuous period of time of going through the permitting stages and then the planning stage and then the building stage and setbacks here and there,” said owner Jim Wasko. “It was just like, God, when is it going to end so we can just get back to normalcy and seeing the friendly smiling faces we’ve seen for years?”
Santa Ana, CAOCRegister

Discovery Cube is ready to reopen and unveil its $10-million renovation

As Joe Adams walks past what will soon be a new exhibit at the Discovery Cube, he imagines kids crawling through a maze of lasers, trying to not break any of the beams. “That’s just one of our real adventures,” said Adams, chief executive of the Santa Ana science center that features the iconic, freeway-close Cube.